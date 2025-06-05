x

Weslaco police offering free gun storage locks to residents

By: Karen Lucero

Free gun storage locks are available for Weslaco residents.

It's all part of National Gun Storage Check Week. The goal is to prevent the risk of gun-related accidents, especially involving children.

According to Texas Gun Sense, at least 26 accidental shootings involved children in Texas in 2021.

"We've had several cases where weapons are left unsecured either at homes or accidental discharges, children getting hurt. There's also been cases where people leave their weapons unsecured in their vehicles," Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo said.

Anyone interested in getting a free lock can visit the Weslaco Police Department, located at 300 South Bridge Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to get one is Friday, June 6.

