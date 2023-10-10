Home
News
Harlingen police: 7-year-old girl accidentally shot, one man in custody
A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was accidentally shot in the leg, according to the Harlingen Police Department. A 21-year-old man related to the...
US Border Patrol has released thousands of migrants on San Diego's streets, taxing charities
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Over five years, the...
Biden's second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan's details
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's second attempt...
Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, October 9, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, October 8, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
Watch part two below.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
Noticias RGV
Anuncian dos cobros en el peaje del Puente Internacional Pharr
El precio del peaje para cruzar desde el Puente Internacional Pharr hacia Reynosa tendrán dos incrementos en las próximas semanas. "Va a subir en noviembre...
La Voz del Valle: Pronto inaugurará el festival 'Chrome in the Sand'
En La Voz del Valle, Dennise Villalobos la...
Arrestan a un hombre por disparar "accidentalmente" a una niña
El Departamento de Policía de Harlingen reportó este...
Weslaco Starbucks Crash
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Fiesta de Palmas preparations underway in McAllen
Made in the 956: Betuza's Coffee Cafe
Police officer to help with animal control issues in Cameron County
Houston-based attorney, Valley native opens up investigation into Pecos refinery explosion
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
Sports Video
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2023
Band of the Week: PSJA High School
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7 Part 2