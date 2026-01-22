Weslaco upgrading multiple parks
Related Story
Weslaco crews will be upgrading three of its parks.
The city announced plans to install new lights, bathrooms and playground equipment at Mayor Pablo Peña Park, Isaac Rodriguez Park and the Harlon Block Sports Complex.
The complex will also be getting a new monument in honor of the World War II hero the park is named after.
The city is investing nearly $3 million for the upgrades, and construction could begin this week.
Work is expected to be completed before summer.
News
Weslaco crews will be upgrading three of its parks. The city announced plans to install new lights, bathrooms and... More >>
News Video
-
La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan that affects 5 campuses
-
Edinburg family starting over after fire destroys home
-
New operation targeting suspects with outstanding felony warrants in Progreso
-
Suspects in custody after Mission kidnapping leads to officer-involved shooting
-
Mission police officer injured while responding to kidnapping at IBC Bank, police...
Sports Video
-
Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford
-
UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns
-
Edcouch-Elsa cross country star Juan Aguinaga Jr. signs with Western Texas College
-
Vipers beat Lakers as John Knight III is honored in 100th game...
-
Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los Fresnos