Weslaco upgrading multiple parks

Weslaco crews will be upgrading three of its parks.

The city announced plans to install new lights, bathrooms and playground equipment at Mayor Pablo Peña Park, Isaac Rodriguez Park and the Harlon Block Sports Complex.

The complex will also be getting a new monument in honor of the World War II hero the park is named after.

The city is investing nearly $3 million for the upgrades, and construction could begin this week.

Work is expected to be completed before summer.