Woman recovering following home explosion in Sullivan City

A Sullivan City woman is recovering after she was burned in a house fire. Her family calls her survival a miracle.

"I mean I never thought that could happen to me," Roxana Sibaja said.

Channel 5 News blurred Sibaja's face because of the extent of her injuries, and she is in recovery.

A fire severely damaged her RV in Sullivan City last week. The fire also burned her arms, legs and face; she spent six days in the hospital.

According to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza, emergency crews received a report of a gas leak in the 300 block of Ynez Road on January 13.

At around 7:19 a.m., the Palmview Fire Department arrived on scene and officials reported the fire had spread "very rapidly" after a female resident, identified as Sibaja, turned on her stove, according to Garza.

Garza said there was a leak in the line that caused minor damage to the home. Sibaja was taken to a hospital with second-degree burns.

Sibaja's sister, Victoria Olivares Lopez, calls it a miracle.

"We are very emotional about it, you know, because it was a big trauma for her, and it's unimaginable what she went through at that moment," Lopez said.

Lopez says her 45-year-old sister has lived in the RV for three years. Last Tuesday, she smelled gas inside.

"She got up, and she went to feed her dogs and she said she came inside because she smelled gas, and she was trying to she said to see what was going on. And as she moved to turn [the stove] off, I'm thinking that's when she felt that the explosion, the pressure, the flames," Lopez said.

Sibaja was able to escape the home. In the following days, she told Lopez what she was feeling at the moment.

"She said that she managed just to get up thinking if I stay here, this is the end for me," Lopez said.

The fire damaged the area where Sibaja's five grandchildren usually sleep.

"I thank God that my grandkids weren't here," Sibaja said.

The road to recovery is now putting a financial strain on the family. Sibaja does not have health insurance, but despite the challenges ahead, she says her faith is helping her move forward.

"I feel that I'm getting better, I will get better. I have so much faith that I will get better," Sibaja said. "Thanking God that I'm alive, and he left me for a purpose, and I'm going to still keep on going."

The cause of the gas leak that triggered the explosion is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sibaja to help cover medical costs. To donate, click here.

