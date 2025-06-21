Wife of late Channel 5 Sports Director Dave Brown continuing his legacy of advocating for organ donation

Channel 5 News, in a joint effort with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, continues to push for more people to sign up to become organ donors.

The initiative is in memory of late Channel 5 Sports Director Dave Brown, who was the face of Rio Grande Valley sports for more than 40 years and a kidney recipient.

Dave's wife, Drue, shares with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza her husband's story and why it's important to be an organ donor.

Channel 5 News will be holding an organ donor registration drive at the Weslaco studio on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TOSA staff will be on site to assist anyone who wants to sign up to be an organ donor.