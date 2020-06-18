Witness of Shooting Speaks on Close Call

EDINBURG – A witness to the shooting that injured a state trooper is speaking out on the incident.

The Department of Public Safety trooper remains hospitalized following a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot on the job late Saturday night; Victor Godinez is charged with attempted capital murder.

A witness, Jordan Olivarez, tells CHANEL 5 NEWS he heard two loud bangs, then a few more, outside his front door.

He says his mother was outside and ducked behind her car.

"It's a good thing she was ducked in front of the truck because the bullets probably would have hit her," explains Olivarez.

