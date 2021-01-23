Woman Claims Former Employer Owes Her More than $800

EDINBURG - A Rio Grande Valley woman claimed she isn’t getting paid for the work she did.

Brianna Yracheta is a single mother. She said Valley Medicare Home Health Agency in Edinburg, her former employer, owes her money.

“Once in a while my checks would bounce, but they would always fix the problem later on. But for some reason this one they won’t fix,” she said.

Yracheta said the company is refusing to pay her more than $800. She said the money goes to feed her 3-year-old daughter.

“I’m embarrassed just to ask for $2 to buy milk for my daughter,” she said.

Yracheta said the owners of Valley Medicare Home Health Agency appeared to have abandoned their business.

“They refused to answer my phone calls, they closed down the office and they disconnected the phones,” she said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS also spoke to other former employees who had similar stories. Our crew went to the location but nobody there. We saw a sign with a phone number in case someone had any questions.

After several calls, we left a message on their voicemail. We have not heard back from them yet.

Mike Gonzalez with Texas Workforce Solutions said there are two ways his office can help people who find themselves in Yracheta’s situation.

“We start by helping you file for unemployment if that’s the case, if that’s applicable,” he said. “A missing wages report would get sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, where they would then conduct an investigation and contact any agencies responsible that could help you get those wages you are owed.”

The mother said she’ll fight for her money to provide for her daughter. She said she’s also doing what she can’t to find a new job as soon as possible.