Woman Speaks Out on Overnight Gunfire in Las Milpas

LAS MILPAS – A high-speed chase turned brief foot pursuit in Las Milpas ended with the suspect in custody early Friday morning.

It started with a chase on Anaya Road and 281. The suspect lost control of a red Ford Explorer on Anaya Road and Mould Street and hit a chain link fence before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is then said to have run into a residential area. According to DPS, the suspect and a trooper exchanged gunfire.

No one was injured.

The man, identified as a 30-year-old Mexican national, was arrested in the 800 block of Zavala Ave. and taken into custody.

Natalie Barreiro, a resident of the neighborhood, said she saw DPS troopers and helicopters cover the area after the shots were heard. She said she was surprised because it’s typically a quiet neighborhood.

“So I just heard the sirens coming down the street and I just got up, but then randomly I hear gunfire. So I run to my parents’ room and I’m like, ‘Throw yourselves on the floor,’” she said.

At the scene, we saw a number of bullet holes in cars, tires and even Barreiro’s mailbox.

The man was transported to the Hidalgo County jail. He was booked on driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and failure to identify fugitive from justice charges.

DPS said the Texas Rangers have filed attempted capital murder on a police officer.

Authorities said the officer involved in the incident will be off duty for "a few days" as per DPS protocol.

The Texas Rangers continue investigating.