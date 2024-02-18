x

Yellow Jackets Win Back-To-Back Powerlifting Titles

ELSA - They're state champs again. The Edcouch-Elsa boys powerlifting team returned from Abilene with gold medals around their necks. The team, coached by Martin Marichalar, was able to win the division 1 title for the second straight year. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story. 

4 years ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019
