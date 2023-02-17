Zapata’s Strong Start

EDINBURG – Freshman forward Emily Zapata loves to score. She leads the UTRGV women’s soccer team with five goals this season.

“I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said Zapata. “I just do my job because then coach gets after me.”

She’s found the net in crucial moments.

Her goal against the University of Miami lifted UTRGV to a 2-1 victory.

In the team’s most recent match, Zapata scored an overtime winner against McNeese State.

“I was really nervous because I didn’t expect that,” said Zapata. “I had to work for it and look for the ball to get there and I did. We got the win, that’s all that matters.”

“We only try to bring in quality players, so when a player of her magnitude is able to impose herself in the game early on, it only makes our future brighter,” said UTRGV women’s soccer coach Glad Bugariu.

The Laredo native scored more than 200 goals during her high school career. She’s the first girl from her high school to receive a full-ride division I scholarship.

“Well I’m really happy that I got a full scholarship,” said Zapata. “This is what I’m going to do, so I’m going to keep doing it.”

Zapata and UTRGV face Texas Friday night at 6pm in Austin.