News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Today

Two in Austin test positive for coronavirus; UT and Austin schools close for the day

Posted 7:58 AM 3/13/2020 by by Regina Mack, The Texas Tribune

Officials announced early Friday morning that two people in Austin tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first cases in central Texas to be confirmed.

Officials said during a press conference that neither case is (More)

Yesterday

Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms

Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
Play Video

Posted 10:34 PM 3/12/2020 by Taylor Winkel

MERCEDES – The biggest stock show and rodeo in the Rio Grande Valley is underway this week.

On Wednesday, the Houston Rodeo was cancelled due to cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) discovered in the area. It left some to wonder if the same precautions should be taken in the (More)

