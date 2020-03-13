News - Coronavirus Pandemic
Two in Austin test positive for coronavirus; UT and Austin schools close for the day
Posted 7:58 AM 3/13/2020 by by Regina Mack, The Texas Tribune
Officials announced early Friday morning that two people in Austin tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first cases in central Texas to be confirmed.
Officials said during a press conference that neither case is (More)
Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
Posted 10:34 PM 3/12/2020 by Taylor Winkel
MERCEDES – The biggest stock show and rodeo in the Rio Grande Valley is underway this week.
On Wednesday, the Houston Rodeo was cancelled due to cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) discovered in the area. It left some to wonder if the same precautions should be taken in the (More)
