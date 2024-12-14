Palmview discussing ordinance banning trucks near residential neighborhoods

Palmview city leaders are once again in talks to enforce the city's truck ordinance.

The city has had an ordinance since 2005 that prohibits trucks weighting over 10,000 pounds from parking on any public street, and on any public place close to a residential property.

In 2021, the city said they’d begin to enforce the ordinance, but dropped the idea until now.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palmview city ordinance causes concern for truck drivers

“We kind of went back to the topic — we're at the point where we need to enforce it. It’s come up in our workshop in the last couple of years,” Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said. “The city council will decide if we're going to be able to enforce this ordinance, or are we going to look at different options or variances or make changes to the ordinance.”

Leo told Channel 5 News recent citywide street repairs motivated city leaders to revisit enforcing the ordinance.

City officials are working to schedule a public town hall to discuss the ordinance enforcement.

A date has yet to be set.