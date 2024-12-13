DPS: McAllen man killed in semitrailer crash near Alamo

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A McAllen man died following a crash near Alamo on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Rogelio Benavidez-Urrea, 76, was identified as the man who died after a semitrailer collided with his vehicle Friday at around 1:48 p.m., according to a news release.

The crash happened on Stewart Road and US 281/Military Road.

According to the DPS news release, a semitrailer was traveling northbound on Stewart Road approaching the intersection of US 281/Military Road when it disregarded a stop sign at the intersection.

The semitrailer collided with a Honda vehicle driven by Benavidez-Urrea, who died at the scene, the news release stated.

The driver of the semitrailer was hospitalized.

Channel 5 News reached out to DPS to find out if the driver of the semitrailer is facing any charges. This story will be updated once DPS responds.