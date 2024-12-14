Edinburg firefighters installing smoke detectors for free for qualifying residents

Firefighters with the Edinburg Fire Department are installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for free in the homes of residents who qualify.

“It’s great for them to have an advance system because we know when we're asleep, our senses can be turned off and we need that extra alarm to wake us up” Edinburg fire Lt. Adrian Cisneros said.

Cisneros said the goal is to prioritize fire prevention during the holidays.

"[It’s] is a very high time for us to receive fire and emergency calls,” Cisneros said.

The fire department says smoke detectors can save you minutes in an emergency, and can help save lives.

Smoke detectors only last about 10 years and their batteries need to be changed twice a year.

You can call the Edinburg Fire Department at 956-383-7691 to see if you qualify.

