1,000 job opportunities coming to Harlingen's Valle Vista Mall

A thousand new jobs could soon come to the troubled Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen.

Last Friday during his state of the city address, Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell announced a new multinational tech company will be making the mall its newest home.

“In December 2020, TaskUs announced Harlingen as its third Texas location,” Boswell said.

The company has hired 500 people so far, and the mayor says they are expected to hire 1,000 more.

One of the mall's owners, Felix Reznick, told Channel 5 News the new company will cover 10,000 sq. ft. of former retail space.

The Harlingen Chamber of Commerce says the mall’s location is very valuable because it’s where two expressways intersect.

‘We’re right in the middle,” said Harlingen Chamber of Commerce President Javier De León. “You can literally be in Harlingen and live in Harlingen and go to Brownsville in 30 minutes."

In April of 2020, the mall's owners owed the city of Harlingen more than $131,000 in back taxes.

If you're interested in applying for a job at the new company moving into the mall, click here.