Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell emphasizes drainage improvements during state of the city address

Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell held a state of the city address on Friday, updating city leaders on a number of achievements his city was able to accomplish.

But the mayor emphasized a challenge that has caused issues for the city in the past: drainage improvement.

VIDEO: WATCH MAYOR BOSWELL'S ENTIRE ADDRESS HERE

Boswell said the city has completed $63 million worth of drainage improvements within the last five years, with millions of dollars in grants from the state and federal government helping to pay for part of those projects. Boswell said a new regional study will help mitigate flooding from Progreso to Santa Rosa.

“The goal is to coordinate the flood planning for each community so that we maximize efficiency and we don’t drain into each other,” Boswell said.

Boswell also announced technology company TASKUS, which specializes in content security for other companies, will be moving to the Valle Vista Mall, creating about a thousand new jobs in this city.