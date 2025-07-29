1 man in custody after Weslaco shooting ends in crash

A man is in custody and faces multiple charges after a Sunday shooting resulted in a crash that hospitalized one person, the Weslaco Police Department said.

The shooting was the result of a verbal argument between the victim and a juvenile, according to Weslaco police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo.

As previously reported, Weslaco police officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Corpus Christi Drive after receiving a report of shots fired in the area Sunday shortly after 5:30 a.m.

According to Caraveo, officers responding to the report encountered a two-vehicle accident in the area of Westgate Drive and Frontgate road. One of the individuals involved in the crash was a male with a gunshot wound who police said had been shot at the original scene and fled.

According to police, the male met with an acquaintance at a residence located in the 1800 block of W. Corpus Christi Drive when a verbal altercation occurred between a juvenile and a victim.

“At that time, an adult male, proceeded to fire multiple rounds at the victim using a rifle,” Caraveo said. “As the victim attempted to flee the scene, it is believed that a firearm discharged accidentally from within the vehicle, resulting in a gunshot wound to the victim.”

Two firearms were recovered at the residence, one of which is believed to have been used during the shooting, Caraveo said.

Police previously said four juveniles were detained in connection with the investigation. On Monday, Caraveo said the juveniles were released.

The unidentified suspect who shot at the victim will be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to identify and possession of a prohibited weapon. The suspect’s identity will be withheld until his arraignment.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.