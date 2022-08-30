135 people vaccinated against monkeypox at Valley Westbrook clinics
The Valley Aids Council's Westbrook clinics in McAllen and Harlingen have vaccinated 135 people against monkeypox.
The organization started vaccinating high-risk folks on Friday.
RELATED: Two additional cases of monkeypox confirmed in Hidalgo County:
The Cameron County Health Department has vaccinated 55 people.
Monday's new infections bring the Valley's monkeypox case count up to four.
