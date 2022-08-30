x

135 people vaccinated against monkeypox at Valley Westbrook clinics

Tuesday, August 30 2022

The Valley Aids Council's Westbrook clinics in McAllen and Harlingen have vaccinated 135 people against monkeypox.

The organization started vaccinating high-risk folks on Friday.

The Cameron County Health Department has vaccinated 55 people.

Monday's new infections bring the Valley's monkeypox case count up to four.

