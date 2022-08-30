135 people vaccinated against monkeypox at Valley Westbrook clinics

The Valley Aids Council's Westbrook clinics in McAllen and Harlingen have vaccinated 135 people against monkeypox.

The organization started vaccinating high-risk folks on Friday.

The Cameron County Health Department has vaccinated 55 people.

Monday's new infections bring the Valley's monkeypox case count up to four.