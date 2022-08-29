Two additional cases of monkeypox confirmed in Hidalgo County

A second and third case of monkeypox have been confirmed in Hidalgo County, the health and human services department announced Monday.

Health officials say the second case, which was confirmed over the weekend, was travel related. The third case was confirmed Monday morning.

Officials say there is no indication that either case is related to the first case that was reported Aug. 22.

Contact tracing has begun to determine who may have been exposed to the patients, who are not being identified, according to the county. Both patients have been asked to go into isolation to mitigate any chance of additional spread.

Health officials in Hidalgo County say they're continuing to work with Cameron County and Westbrook clinics to identify high-risk patients.

The first case of monkeypox in the Rio Grande Valley was reported in Cameron County on Aug. 16.

