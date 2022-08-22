Hidalgo County reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

Hidalgo County reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county on Monday.

It's the second case to be confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County reported its first case on Aug. 16.

Hidalgo County says a health laboratory confirmed the case over the weekend and officials with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department are working with the individual to begin contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed locally and initiate the process of getting those most at-risk vaccinated.

The case is suspected to be travel-related.

The identity of the individual will not be released. The gender and age range of the individual cannot be revealed at this time, health officials said.

The individual is being encouraged to isolate at home and is being cooperative with health officials to determine who may have been exposed, according to a news release.

County health officials are strongly encouraging local healthcare providers to be diligent about suspected cases and to report any confirmed cases to the county health department.

The confirmation comes after the county began administering a monkeypox vaccine locally.

Due to the limited supply of vaccines, health officials are targeting high-risk individuals for a preventative measure.