16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border

By ALFREDO PEÑA

Associated Press

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) - Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico's northern border state of Tamaulipas. Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. The Tamaulipas state government said Monday that a migrant deported from Houston, Texas had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims that 44 migrants deported from the United States tested positive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.