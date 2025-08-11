Two Harlingen girls killed in mobile home fire

Two girls were declared dead at the scene of a mobile home fire, according to Harlingen assistant fire Chief Ruben Balboa.

The fire happened Sunday at around 11:34 p.m. at the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

According to Balboa, five children lived at the home with their mother. The mobile home was declared a total loss.

The victims were identified as Harlingen CISD students who were 11 and 13 years old.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral arraignments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.