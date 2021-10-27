2 Texas cities seek comfort from football after shootings

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

Far more than the final score will be on the line as two grief-stricken cities shaken by mass shootings weeks apart turn to the proud Texas tradition of high school football as part of the healing process.

Perhaps no team symbolizes the tradition more than the Permian High School Panthers, which are hosting Thursday's game in Odessa against the Franklin High School Cougars from El Paso. The Panthers' 1988 team was immortalized by the book "Friday Night Lights."

A gunman killed seven people Saturday as he went on an hour-long rampage, firing at random as he drove through Odessa and nearby Midland. In El Paso less than a month earlier, 22 people were killed at a Walmart.

Franklin booster David Byrd says to expect "a show of unity."

