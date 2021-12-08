2 Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – Texas Rangers are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Brownsville.
Law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery call early Wednesday morning at the CVS store on the 700 block of E Alton Gloor Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a man wielding a gun inside.
According to a Brownsville Police Department press release, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired.
The department says a police officer and the suspect were hit. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Sixteen-year veteran police officer Mario Garza is in stable condition.
The suspect is still critical but in a stable condition. He's under the custody of the Department of Public Safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
