2 Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – Texas Rangers are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Brownsville.

Law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery call early Wednesday morning at the CVS store on the 700 block of E Alton Gloor Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man wielding a gun inside.

According to a Brownsville Police Department press release, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired.

The department says a police officer and the suspect were hit. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sixteen-year veteran police officer Mario Garza is in stable condition.

The suspect is still critical but in a stable condition. He's under the custody of the Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.