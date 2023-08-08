x

2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Brownsville Pace Vikings

5 hours 33 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 7:45 PM August 07, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Pace hopes decreasing numbers won't stop them from making the playoffs in a tough District 16-5A DI. They have a young team, but hope their strong linebacking core can help anchor their Vikings defense.

