2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Brownsville Pace Vikings
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Pace hopes decreasing numbers won't stop them from making the playoffs in a tough District 16-5A DI. They have a young team, but hope their strong linebacking core can help anchor their Vikings defense.
