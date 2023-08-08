2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
MISSION, Texas -- The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies have gone 0-10 in back-to-back season. They'll aim to break their winless streak this year with HC Mark Gonzalez showing the way now in his second year leading the Huskies.
