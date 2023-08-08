x

2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies

5 hours 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 7:59 PM August 07, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MISSION, Texas -- The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies have gone 0-10 in back-to-back season. They'll aim to break their winless streak this year with HC Mark Gonzalez showing the way now in his second year leading the Huskies.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days