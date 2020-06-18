204 new coronavirus cases reported in the Valley, four more deaths

A total of 204 more coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday across the Rio Grande Valley, as well as four virus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County reported 92 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and two more deaths — bringing its total number of known cases to 1,347 and total deaths to 19, according to a news release from the county.

The coronavirus patients who died in Hidalgo County were identified as a Weslaco man in his 30s and a Mission man in his 50. Both reportedly had underlying conditions, according to the county news release.

The number of patients hospitalized in Hidalgo County rose to 84, including 10 under intensive care.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 595 have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic, according to the news release from Hidalgo County. The number of known active cases is 733 and 999 tests are pending.

State health officials in Willacy County reported on Wednesday six new COVID-19 cases. There are now 71 virus cases confirmed in the county.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, all the cases in Willacy County involve females, four of which are in their 30s, one in her 20s and another in her 80s.

In Starr County, 41 additional cases have been reported on Wednesday, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

However, Vazquez says the new cases are only from Starr County’s drive-thru facility. Health officials are still waiting on the state’s count for the day. He added Wednesday has been the county’s busiest day.

Cameron County announced on Wednesday two additional deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 47.

According to a Cameron County news release, the patients who died were a 64-year-old female and a 78-year-old male from Brownsville. They were both previously reported cases.

Additionally, Cameron County announced that 65 more people had tested positive for the virus, including a 1-year-old girl from Los Fresnos. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 1,301.

Also additional 18 people have recovered. The total number of individuals that have recovered is 825.





