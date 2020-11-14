25-year-old man shot to death in La Villa, investigation underway

Update: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 25-year-old Brandon Lopez.

Original Story: Sheriff's deputies found a man dead Saturday morning in La Villa.

On Saturday morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to the 600 block of East 6th Street in La Villa, where someone had reported gunshots, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired earlier this morning near the area of the 600 blk of East 6th Street in La Villa. Deputies discovered a 25 year old Hispanic male dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/pFAZcCJqSa — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) November 14, 2020

Deputies found a 25-year-old man dead, according to the tweet. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Check back for updates.