26-year-old Edinburg woman dead after auto-pedestrian crash, police say

A 26-year-old Edinburg woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., Edinburg police responded to the 3500 block of North M Road regarding a woman being struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a woman on the road and a 2015 dark grey Ford Edge SUV.

Police say the Ford was traveling southbound on the 3500 block of M Road when it struck the woman, identified as 26-year-old Irma Samantha Rosales of Edinburg.

The driver of the Ford stopped and rendered aid. Rosales died at the scene, police say.

The case remains under investigation.