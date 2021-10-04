DPS: Driver in deadly auto-pedestrian crash turns herself in

The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash over the weekend has turned herself in, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Edith Yacibe Garza, 35, turned herself in to the San Juan Police Department after watching the news and seeing authorities were searching for the driver in an auto-pedestrian crash.

Garza confessed she had been consuming alcoholic drinks when she allegedly struck 19-year-old Ofelia Merlene Proa of San Juan as Proa was walking on Eldora Road, according to a news release. Proa was taken to McAllen Medical Center, where she died due to her injuries.

Garza was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a felony.