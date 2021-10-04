19-year-old San Juan woman dies after auto-pedestrian crash, DPS searching for driver

Photo credit: MGN Online

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are searching for the driver accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning.

Troopers say the crash occurred at about 2:04 a.m. on Eldora Road, east of Cesar Chavez Road.

Preliminary investigation reveals the woman, identified as 19-year-old Ofelia Merlene Proa of San Juan, was walking westbound on Eldora Road when a brown SUV struck her.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop and fled the scene, according to DPS.

Proa was taken to McAllen Medical Center, where she died due to her injuries.

Troopers are looking for the brown SUV, which may have damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the driver or suspect vehicle is asked to call DPS at 956-565-7600.