3 arrested in connection with drug raid at Alamo home

Three people were arrested on possession charges after law enforcement officers found “a cache of illegal narcotics” at a home in Alamo, according to a news release.

Officers with the Alamo Police Department — along with members of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office SWAT team — executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of Pantera Street Friday, where they found the narcotics, according to a news release.

Crystal Marie Escobedo, 22; Juan Daniel Escobedo, 20; and Rosa Hernandez, 29; were each arrested on a possession charge, a news release stated.

“The seizure underscores the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to dismantle illicit drug networks and safeguard communities from the harmful effects of narcotics,” the news release stated.

Police have not said what the drugs found at the home were.

The news release added that police are investigating the origin and distribution network of the seized narcotics.