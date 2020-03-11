3 former track athletes suing NCAA, coach over alleged abuse
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and the coach, alleging the governing body doesn't do enough to protect NCAA athletes. Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Jose, California. The women say they were molested by John Rembao while he worked at the University of Texas and the University of Arizona. They aim to include in the suit any NCAA student-athlete at any member school since 1992 who they say was also put at risk by the inaction of the governing body.
