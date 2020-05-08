3 nurses strangled in Mexico; border mayor gets coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Police in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila say they have found three sisters who worked in government hospitals strangled to death, after attacks against health care workers were reported across the country. Two of the sisters were nurses and the third was a hospital administrator, but there was no immediate evidence the attack was related to their work. Meanwhile, the mayor of the border city of Ciudad Juarez announced he had tested positive for coronavirus. Mayor Armando Cabada said he had no symptoms, but the governor of Chihuahua state said he was self-isolating due to contacts with Cabada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.