4 people accused of kidnapping man in Progreso over $500 cartel debt

Four people were jailed accused of kidnapping a man in Progreso over a $500 cartel debt.

Pedro Moctezuma is among the suspects.

According to the police, they rescued the man from Moctezuma's home on Thursday. The officers say Moctezuma was pointing a pistol at the man when they arrived.

All four suspects have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The combined bonds for each were set at $150,000.

No other information on that $500 debt.