5 On Your Side: Mission resident concerned after wooden bridge damaged by fuel truck

A Mission family is landlocked and struggling to safely get in and out of their neighborhood after a wooden bridge near their home was damaged by a fuel company's truck.

Now, the problem is figuring out who's responsible for covering the damage.

Sanjuanita Lozano says this past Friday, a large truck from Mid Valley Propane got stuck on the bridge.

"And when I came out, I saw this gigantic truck kind of like already halfway into the canal. I told the driver, 'What happened sir? Why did you do that? He says, 'Oh, the truck slid.'"

Lozano says the delivery driver had gone to the wrong house.

In order to leave the house and use the road, Lozano has to cross the small, wooden bridge. Lozano owns the bridge, but the canal is owned by the United Irrigation Company.

Lozano’s main concern is her husband, who’s undergoing chemotherapy and occasionally has medical emergencies.

"Emergency calls, it's very often, sometimes once a week,” Lozano said. “Scheduled appointments, sometimes twice a week that he has to go, but sometimes the emergencies just come up in the middle of the night and if the EMS people are going to come, I don't know what they're going to think about crossing in the middle of the night."

The wooden bridge over the canal is an arrangement Lozano says she's had with the irrigation company for the last 40 years.

Now, she's trying to figure out what'll happen to her entrance, and who will pay.

"We're landlocked," Lozano said. "We don't have any way else to access the property."

The United Irrigation Company workers on the scene Monday said they weren't authorized to comment on the matter. Channel 5 News called and put in a request to speak with the manager, who was not available for comment.

Channel 5 News also reached out to the fuel company, who was not immediately available for comment.