5 On Your Side: Veteran's truck in maintenance shop for nearly a year

A Valley veteran is frustrated and looking for answers after dropping his truck off at a dealership for repairs nearly a year ago.

U.S. Army veteran and Mission resident Reymundo Ortiz says he dropped off his white Ford truck at a Hacienda Ford dealership for maintenance last May. Since then, he's been without transportation.

Ortiz says he was told the parts needed to repair his truck would need to be ordered and that it could take some time, but now, the waiting has gone on for too long.

"They said because of COVID and stuff, and I understand that there is a slow, there's something going, so that's understandable, but 10 months?" Ortiz said, adding that the lack of transportation has impacted his daily routine.

"These are all the appointments I've missed, my cardiologist, my psychology appointments, the physical therapy for my back, my dental appointments, my regular routine lab work," he said. "I mean all these things because of lack of transportation."

In a statement, Hacienda Ford said they are currently facing unexpected delays.

"While these delays are not isolated only to Mr. Ortiz's vehicle, we do acknowledge that his particular case has been excessive," the statement said.

The dealership says the part needed to fix Ortiz's truck is expected to arrive the first week of March.

Watch the video above for the full story.