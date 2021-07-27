5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations

CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to sanitation and safety concerns during the pandemic, the project is now facilitated differently than in years past.

From July 19 through July 23, we raised $34,290.20 for families in need.

"It is absolutely humbling to partner with such great organizations, and partnering with Channel 5 as well, to ensure that we continue to provide that service to our community in the Rio Grande Valley," said Audrey Trevino. "To ensure our vulnerable community has a nice, cool summer."