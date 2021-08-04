5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents

The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations from caring Valley residents and, with a big boost from H-E-B, were handed out to those in need.

"I’ve lived in small places with no air-conditioning for years and years and years," salvation army soldier Yolanda Rodriguez said. "I know what it is. You need a fan— you put it in the window [and] it cools off your whole house. It feels really nice. The kids sleep well, and I sleep well."

If you need a fan, call the Salvation Army at 956–682–1468 for assistance. Proof of address and an ID will be required.