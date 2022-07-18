5's Fans for Friends kicks off Monday

Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army are teaming up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need!

For one week, July 18 through July 22, CHANNEL 5 NEWS and AZTECA VALLE are asking the public to make a monetary donation directly to the Salvation Army of Hidalgo County or the Salvation Army of Cameron County.

Our partner, H-E-B, matched in value the first $20,000 to help families in need across the Rio Grande Valley.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle be accepting donations all week.