5's Fans for Friends kicks off Monday
Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army are teaming up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need!
For one week, July 18 through July 22, CHANNEL 5 NEWS and AZTECA VALLE are asking the public to make a monetary donation directly to the Salvation Army of Hidalgo County or the Salvation Army of Cameron County.
Our partner, H-E-B, matched in value the first $20,000 to help families in need across the Rio Grande Valley.
If you would like to donate, click here.
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle be accepting donations all week.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: How to protect your electronic payments
-
Brownsville PUB warning customers of scam calls
-
5 On Your Side: Homebound Edcouch man in need of working wheelchair
-
Preparations underway in Cameron County for November elections
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up after 4th of July in Hidalgo County