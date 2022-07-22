Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends

Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign.

So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than $6,300 for those in need.

Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army are teaming up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need!

CHANNEL 5 NEWS and AZTECA VALLE are asking the public to make a monetary donation directly to the Salvation Army of Hidalgo County or the Salvation Army of Cameron County.

Our partner, H-E-B, matched in value the first $20,000 to help families in need across the Rio Grande Valley.

