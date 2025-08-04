5-year-old girl dies following Brownsville crash, suspect remains in custody

Raul Rodriguez. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

A 5-year-old girl died on Sunday following a three-vehicle crash in Brownsville that happened last month, the Brownsville Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The child was in critical condition ever since the July 25 crash that hospitalized two other people. Police confirmed she died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

One man, identified as 26-year-old Raul Rodriguez, remains in custody in connection with the crash, jail records show.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brownsville police arrest man after a crash left a child in critical condition

According to police, the crash happened on July 25 shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of W. University Boulevard and S. Expressway 77/83.

A news release from police said Rodriguez disregarded a red light at the intersection and crashed into two vehicles.

“While on scene, officers observed multiple signs of impairment in Rodriguez, including physical indicators and behavior consistent with intoxication,” the news release stated.

One other child and a woman were also hospitalized following the crash. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Following the crash, Rodriguez was charged with three counts of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle and had his bond set at $75,000.

Channel 5 News reached out to police for comment on whether Rodriguez faces additional charges. This story will be updated once we learn more.