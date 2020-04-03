6 women, 1 man from Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus, brings total to 86

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County announced seven additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total now reaching 86 people in the county.

The new cases included 50-year-old Pharr woman, two 51-year-old women from Pharr, a 32-year-old woman from Pharr, two women from Edinburg, one 47-year-old and one 31-year-old, and a 27-year-old man from Mercedes.

Five of the new cases were tested at a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley drive-thru testing facility. None of them are affiliated with the university in any way.

All seven patients have been ordered to self-isolate in their homes.