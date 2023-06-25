x

7-on-7 state tournament concludes

June 25, 2023
By: Alex Del Barrio

The 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station wrapped up on Saturday with five Valley teams showing up, and one standing out. 

Last year, the PSJA Raiders were the only team in the Rio Grande Valley to make the championship round, and this year saw a repeat of that.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

