$78 million winning Lotto Texas ticket sold in Brownsville
A winning Lotto Texas ticket valued at $78 million was bought in Brownsville, according to the Texas Lottery.
The Lotto Texas drawing was held on Saturday and the winning ticket was purchased at Gordon's Bait and Tackle, located at 7066 Padre Island Highway.
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
More News
News Video
-
Recycling event at South Padre Island collects more plastic than last year
-
$78 million winning Lotto Texas ticket sold in Brownsville
-
Sharyland Pioneer High School students volunteer to buy toys for more than...
-
Mercedes after-school program offers free meals, tutoring
-
Four people sentenced in deadly 2022 McAllen shooting, several others awaiting hearings