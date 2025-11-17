x

$78 million winning Lotto Texas ticket sold in Brownsville

8 hours 42 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, November 16 2025 Nov 16, 2025 November 16, 2025 4:18 PM November 16, 2025 in News - Local

A winning Lotto Texas ticket valued at $78 million was bought in Brownsville, according to the Texas Lottery.

The Lotto Texas drawing was held on Saturday and the winning ticket was purchased at Gordon's Bait and Tackle, located at 7066 Padre Island Highway.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers.

