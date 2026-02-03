Officials continue to monitor screwworm movement in Mexico

State officials are continuing their efforts to protect Rio Grande Valley cattle from the New World Screwworm.

"People need to realize that this can affect anybody. There are 200 mammal species in Texas, all of them are susceptible," Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said.

There are no known sightings of the New World Screwworm in Texas, but state and federal officials have been watching its movement in Tamaulipas for months.

The governor also recently issued a disaster declaration.

"At first glance you make, well, why is he declaring a disaster? We don't have them yet. Well, it's preemptive. That gives me the power at my agency, other agencies to act swiftly and quickly to respond if we do have an outbreak. It's a good move," Miller said.

Over the weekend, the United States Department of Agriculture announced it is releasing 100 million sterile flies along the Texas-Mexico border every week.