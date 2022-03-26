A Look Into Max Balderrama's UTRGV Baseball Journey
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Pitcher Max Balderrama started his journey at UTRGV in 2017 from the beginning of Derek Matlock's coaching era. From working on getting his second master's degree to going through a major elbow injury, Balderrama has grown a lot through his journey at UTRGV. Watch the story above for more:
