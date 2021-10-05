Abbott to visit Valley on Wednesday as border crisis continues

Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the Valley on Wednesday and ten other state governors to discuss border security and illegal immigration.

Immigration Law Professor at the University of Texas at Austin Denise Gilman says migrants sent back to Mexico under Title 42 health concerns create more harm than good, hurting migrants with genuine asylum claims.

Gilman says the governor shouldn't view the border crisis as a public security threat. Instead, the budget administration should bring more legal resources to the border to process asylums claims.

While across the border in Nuevo León, one of the largest shelters in the region, continues to take in migrants fighting for legalizing their stay in Mexico.

