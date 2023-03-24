x

Actívate: Los beneficios de practicar yoga y el uso de los cuencos

Friday, March 24 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Hoy en 'Actívate', Ana Paula Morales informa sobre los beneficios de practicar yoga, también demuestra el uso de los cuencos y platica sobre su función.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

