Adolescente desaparecida de McAllen se reúne con su familia
Un adolescente de McAllen que había sido reportado como desaparecida fue encontrada, según un comunicado de prensa.
El comunicado de prensa decía que Jennifer Rodríguez se había reunido desde entonces con su familia.
Como se informó anteriormente, Rodríguez fue reportada como desaparecida el 14 de abril y había preocupación por su bienestar.
More News
News Video
-
Defense rests in Jesse Leatherwood intoxicated manslaughter trial
-
Pet of the Week: Beetroot, the mixed pup
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for assaulting his father, causing serious...
-
Edinburg pharmacist indicted in $2 million healthcare fraud scheme
-
Edinburg police investigate assault involving two students at IDEA school
Sports Video
-
Port Isabel's Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres sign to Schreiner football
-
Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili holding basketball camp in RGV
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas