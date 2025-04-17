x

Adolescente desaparecida de McAllen se reúne con su familia

3 hours 21 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 2:23 PM April 17, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Un adolescente de McAllen que había sido reportado como desaparecida fue encontrada, según un comunicado de prensa. 

El comunicado de prensa decía que Jennifer Rodríguez se había reunido desde entonces con su familia.

Como se informó anteriormente, Rodríguez fue reportada como desaparecida el 14 de abril y había preocupación por su bienestar.

